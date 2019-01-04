NORTH BEND — Volunteers from the Pelican Harbor Food Bank handed out free food to hundreds of Coos County families Thursday at the Pony Village Mall in North Bend.
For nearly 15 years, co-founders of the food bank Laurel Broman and Joan Daniels have been collecting food items from around the state and California to give away to families in need.
“A lot of people in this county only make minimum wage,” Broman said. “Some families can’t afford (groceries) so they plan their budgets around what they can get from us and are here all the time. It’s a blessing that makes a big difference.”
According to Broman, as soon as food becomes available the group will schedule a giveaway, which in the past has been anywhere from once a month to up to three times a week. Last year, the group collected and handed out over a million pounds of food.
“It’s unbelievable,” Broman said. “We do this because it’s important to keep up good nutrition and because these families need it.”
Thursday’s giveaway included sliced mushrooms, frozen pizzas, fresh fruit and crescent rolls to name a few. Donations were also collected to help pay for transportation expenses as well as maintenance for its freight trucks.
After noticing that the area’s surrounding resources were disappearing in the early 2000s, Daniels said she knew they had to do something about it. Daniels and Broman, who aided in a food bank for foster parents, put their efforts together and immediately began handing out food from the former Church of God in North Bend.
The group still hosts food giveaways at the church which has been renamed, The Family Life Center located on 1067 Newark St. On average, Browman said the food bank will serve about 650-750 families per giveaway.
“The Lord said to be good to people and that’s what we try to be,” said Daniels. “It’s hard to believe that some people really don’t have much to eat. The food is available we just have to do the work to get it and it’s in our hearts to serve others, so we’ll continue doing this.”
For more information on when the next giveaway will take place, you can call its outgoing message line at 541-756-6696.