What is likely the largest food bank in Coos County could be weeks from having to close its doors.
Pelican Harbor Food Bank is facing the threat of closing after it was informed it could no longer use the Pony Village Mall to store its food. The mall told the food bank it would need to move after a company signed a lease to take over at a least a part of the old Macy's store the food bank has been using.
Laurel Broman with the Pelican Harbor Food Bank approached the North Bend City Council last week looking for options, asking the city council if the food bank could use the community center as a short-term solution.
"We are in a predicament," Broman said. " We need to move out of the Macy's building. There's a lot of repairs that need to be done, and we can't afford them. We've been looking and looking for a place to move to, and there's nothing."
Broman told the council when looking for options, she thought of the community center.
"Is it possible we could rent it for a reasonable price for a year and half or two years," Broman asked. "We've been trying to get property donated. But I think we're going to try to get grants to buy a property and more grants to build a warehouse."
Broman said last week, the food bank served 821 families.
"We had to keep gong back and getting more food out of the warehouse," she said. "Last year, in 2021, we did 2,053,000 pounds of food. That's very sizable. We keep getting a lot of donations and a lot of families are being blessed. We have never asked for help from anybody. We've always been independent. At this point, though, we need some help."
Broman said the mall has been very generous in allowing the food bank to use the Macy's building, but she said with the new tenant coming in, the only way Pelican Harbor could stay is to install a firewall and handle other things, like restrooms. And the food bank, simply doesn't have the money to do that.
"None of us get paid," Broman said. "We're all volunteers. We're kind of in a chasm. We just need some help. I think we have four weeks left."
City Administrator David Milliron said he has cast a wide net looking for help, reaching out to local, state and even federal contacts.
"We're not coming up with a lot of options," Milliron said. "They're wonderfully successful. To a point, they're too successful. They have a lot of folks in need."
Milliron told the council the city has six or seven signed contracts in place this year for use of the community center. Those include weddings, retirement parties and graduation parties.
"You have existing contracts, so if the council decided you wanted to make a move on this, we would have to decide contractually how to move," Milliron said. "Right now, we have contracts on the books. For a short-term, immediate need, we're really struggling. That's the only building you have, but it comes with issues."
Broman told the council the food bank is only looking for a place to store food. The mall said it can continue to use the parking lot as a distribution point. She said, on average, the food bank has 100 to 150 pallets of food that needs to be stored.
"I'm trying to figure out how to still have a wedding and still hold them," Mayor Jessica Engelke said.
"It wouldn't happen," Broman added.
"Isn't the community center a designated emergency site," Councilor Susanna Noordhoff then asked.
The answer is yes. The community center is set aside as an emergency site in case of a tsunami or other emergency.
With the community center not a good option, the council then discussed if it could help get a firewall installed at the mall.
"If the mall is open to the firewall concept, I think there is emergency money out there and the community will come together to help," Milliron said. "The biggest struggle is going to be finding a contractor to get it done. But again, I've seen this community do amazing things."
Broman said she did call the airport, which has hangars big enough.
"There prices were really, really exorbitant," she said. "I know business is business, but."
"We want to help. We know there is a need here. This is the kind of thing that keeps us up at night, but it sounds like the community center is not an option right now," Engelke said.
Milliron told the council he would continue to work while looking for an answer.
"The problem is we're starting to get this renaissance and people are moving into the mall," Milliron said. "So these nonprofits they've been so generous to are starting to get the squeeze."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In