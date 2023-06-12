PEG receives grant from North Bend
Contributed photo

PEG Broadcast Services Inc. was recently awarded a $500 grant for community services from the city of North Bend.

Peg Broadcast and the Coos Community Media Center operate the local public access and government television channel. The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects.

