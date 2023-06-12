PEG receives grant from North Bend

PEG Broadcast Services Inc. was recently awarded a $500 grant for community services from the city of North Bend.
Peg Broadcast and the Coos Community Media Center operate the local public access and government television channel. The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects.
This is done in connection with North Bend’s budget process. The funds are, in essence, state funds the City receives as its portion of the Oregon revenue sharing to cities.
Part of the Council’s criteria in considering grant applications is whether a particular community group or project helps cut the need for public assistance or aids one of our municipal departments.
