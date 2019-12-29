COOS COUNTY — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian this weekend.
According to a press release from Oregon State Police, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 near mile post 241 at 12:05 a.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Focus driven by John Shorb, 27, from Myrtle Point was headed north on Highway 101 when he hit a pedestrian crossing the road.
The pedestrian has been identified as Daniel Fowers, 74, of Coos Bay.
“Fowers sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased,” the release said.
OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Millington Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, and ODOT.