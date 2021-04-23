Around 10:30 a.m., April 15, the Coos Bay Police Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Koos Bay Boulevard near Thompson Road. Medical personnel and law enforcement were dispatched to the scene.
Officers arrived on scene within five minues. The pedestrian was evaluated by medical personnel was transported to Bay Area Hospital by Bay Cities Ambulance. The driver and passenger of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The Coos County Crash Team was activated and representatives from Oregon State Police, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, North Bend Police Department and the Coos County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene to assist. Mast Bros Towing Company arrived on scene to assist in the removal of the vehicle.
The crash is still under investigation and is being conducted by the Coos Bay Police Department. {page:WordSection1;}
