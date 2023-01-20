Storm watching

During the winter months, the Oregon Coast, especially in the Cape Arago area, can provide amazing views of storms that hit Oregon.

 Contributed photo

It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season.

And nowhere is there a more dramatic winter storm display than on Oregon’s Adventure Coast – Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston – a unique geological area that creates the perfect conditions for monster storms – and unforgettable storm watching.



