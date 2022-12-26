Payne promoted to city planner in North Bend
Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

North Bend Public Works Director Ralph Dunham recently announced the promotion of Derek Payne to city planner.

Derek is a United States Army veteran who served as a combat engineer.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments