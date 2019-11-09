SOUTH COAST — Many veterans have a hard time as they come home, suffering physical or mental disabilities. To help these service members, PAVE — Paws Assisting Veterans — offers a new lease on life by providing trained service animals for veterans.
The service dogs provided by PAVE are trained to open doors, push buttons, pick things up and provide other assistance to make veterans more independent. According to their website, the dogs can help interrupt nightmares or alert someone to a panic attack.
"Service dogs for veterans are trained to provide tasks to mitigate the symptoms of a veteran's disability," states the PAVE website. "Dogs are matched based on the needs of the client and the availability of a service dog that would best meet those needs and circumstances."
The most common breeds trained as PAVE service dogs are Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, and crosses of those breeds. These breeds have an aptitude and good temperament for work as a service dog. According to Kathy Kent, a fundraiser for PAVE, it costs approximately $27,000 per dog to train the dog and its companion. This money goes toward training the pair, as well as expenses for any additional training that may come up.
The dogs train alongside veterans and learn to respond to their companion's individual needs and tells. They are not trained to respond to diabetic issues or alert when someone has a seizure, or for other special skills outside the PAVE program.
PAVE also offers service dogs trained to work in healthcare facilities and doctor's offices to assist in treatment.
"These dogs can provide a calming effect, allowing professionals to better serve their clients," states their website of how service dogs can assist in a facility.
There is no charge for PAVE service dogs, but applicants must have been honorably discharged to qualify. Individuals and facilities must be able to provide adequate housing, food, exercise, and entertainment, as well as seeing to the health and emotional well being of their service animal.
Before receiving a service dog, veterans and facilitators must attend training in the Portland Metro area, providing their own transportation and lodging during the training period. Facilitators must also be employed a minimum of 20 hours per week working with active duty military or veterans, and have written approval from their employer to get a service animal.
Kent works with the Order of the Eastern Star chapter in Reedsport to fundraise for PAVE. She said their efforts are part of a national drive to fundraise for the organization, but added that the money raised in each state stays in that state. She noted it has to be statewide since it would be hard for a single chapter to raise $27,000.
"The money that's raised in Oregon, it stays in Oregon," Kent said.
On Nov. 9, Reedsport's Order of the Eastern Star held its second fundraising breakfast for PAVE. Kent said they may begin a fundraiser in the spring as well, but only if the interest and volunteers exist.
"It's a charity that everyone really loves," she said. "Everyone's working extra hard to fundraise."