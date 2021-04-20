On Thursday, Disability Rights Oregon and Metropolitan Public Defenders filed a motion in court to stop Oregon State Hospital from pausing admissions until April 26. The advocates warned that a pause would result in a rise in the number of people with mental illness in Oregon who wait in jail indefinitely for treatment in violation of their Constitutional rights. OSH claimed a pause in admissions was necessary to stem a surge in patients found to not have the mental capacity to stand trial — what is called “aid and assist.”
Nearly 20 years ago, DRO and MPD won a landmark civil rights case, Oregon Advocacy Center v. Mink, that sought to end the practice of people were found unable to assist in their defense waiting months in jail to receive court-ordered mental health treatment. The Ninth Circuit ruled the state hospital must accept defendants within seven days after an individual has been ordered for treatment to be able to face the charges against them.
Two people in the Coos County Jail are included in a group waiting for admission into the state hospital. One individual made the request April 2 and is waiting for admission. The second signed up to enter the OSH on April 9. Another person in the Curry County Jail signed to be admitted April 6.
“The cause of this problem and the solution are one in the same: the urgent need to build a community mental health system,” said Jake Cornett, executive director of Disability Rights Oregon. “Too many people with mental illness are being ensnared in the criminal justice system for low level offenses because of a lack of supports and resources for people with mental illness in the community. The state hospital is not discharging those individuals back into their communities fast enough because of a scarcity of community mental health resources. The failure of the state to build community-based treatment for individuals with mental illness is not a justification for denying people their constitutional rights.”
For people with mental illness, time spent in jail can substantially worsen mental health conditions. Jails are not equipped with adequate healthcare staffing or treatment. Solitary is the default placement in jail for people with mental health issues.
Carl Macpherson, executive director of MPD, also explained what this means for each individual in jail: “Every day, public defenders see the suffering of our clients who struggle with mental illness. The pain and effect of serious mental illness is exacerbated for people who are incarcerated without services. Extending the suffering and incarceration without help is not acceptable.”
In 2002, the federal district court found that Oregon individuals whose mental capacity made them unable to aid and assist their counsel waited in jail an average of roughly 32 days for transport to the state hospital. More than a decade and a half later, 16 individuals are waiting longer than seven days with an additional 14 people and counting who will wait in jail for court ordered mental health services.
DRO has long advocated for expanded local mental health treatment for Oregonians found unable to aid and assist. Helping people with mental illness meet their most basic needs — like health care, housing, food and transportation — creates a foundation from which they can stay healthy over the long run. Treatment to help defendants with mental illness become healthy enough to stand trial is available in only a handful of communities in Oregon.
