Representative Boomer Wright addressed the General Assembly during his closing remarks from the floor of the Oregon State Capitol on March 3.
“Today, we pause to recognize a retired educator, community philanthropist, journalist, and local historian of North Bend on the southern Oregon Coast in Coos County. I speak of Pat Choat Pierce, who spent four decades teaching in North Bend until retiring in 1991. Go Bulldogs.
“Anyone who has met Pat will agree; she knows no strangers. Her accolades are longer than I have time to list today. I mention the North Bend mascot – The Bulldogs – because she and her students designed the school seal that proudly greets students today.
“After spending years as a school counselor helping students apply for scholarships, Pat and 16 others banded together in 1990 to form the North Bend Community Scholarship. The group passed a hat and collected $2,000 to dole out to graduating North Bend High students pursuing higher education. Today, that same organization has awarded more than $10 million in scholarships to deserving students, thanks to generous donations, gifts, and a well-invested war chest valued at more than $6 million.
“Pat has never rested on her laurels. Among her multitude of accomplishments was founding a non-profit dog obedience school, earning the rank of sergeant with the North Bend Police Reserves, and founding the July Jubilee to celebrate the birthday of the city of North Bend. She has faithfully served on North Bend’s budget committee, Historic Landmark Commission, Friends of the North Bend Library, City Charter Committee, among other committees, boards, and commissions. She has been bestowed honors as North Bend’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ and ‘Honored Citizen.’"
"The former English teacher is a proud graduate of The University of Oregon – Go Ducks. She is a long-time supporter of the Coos County Sheriff’s K-9 program, North Bend Fire Department, The Liberty Theatre and Little Theatre on the Bay, Southern Oregon Humane Society and Coos History Museum. She is also a past president of the Oregon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international honor society for female educators.
"Pat has lived in North Bend since 1936. Thanks to Mayor Jessica Engelke and the North Bend City Council, it is my pleasure as that community’s state representative to give her a Hometown Hero shout-out from the floor of the State Capitol. Thank You."
