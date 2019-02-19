COOS BAY — Every year on Presidents Day, the Coos County Democrats celebrate by highlighting past presidents.
This year, the focus was on first ladies.
The idea came from Richard Kuznitsky, who included local historian Lionel Youst in the early years of putting on the presentations.
The Coos County Democrats celebrated Presidents Day on Monday at the Black Market Gourmet.
“The first year he took Thomas Jefferson and I took George Washington and we performed down at the Broadway Theater in Shark Bites,” Youst remembered. “Richard got the life-sized cutouts of the presidents. We had one of Washington and I stood by that.”
After the first year, Youst went on to portray Andrew Jackson, John Quincy Adams, and finally Martin Van Buren.
“We worked our way up until we ran out of presidents worth doing, stopping at Lincoln,” Youst laughed.
For Youst, he enjoyed his part in the Presidents Day celebrations and worked especially hard on his eighth president portrayal of Van Buren.
“We did a lot of research, read biographies and went all over the internet to get little known facts, always trying to tie it in with objectives of the Democratic Party,” Youst said. “I worked so hard on Van Buren. He was a plain-spoken guy who favored all sorts of things that even moderate Democrats would have gone for.”
While studying Van Buren, Youst learned he was one of two presidents before Abraham Lincoln who didn’t own slaves.
“He was very much against slavery, which was nice because it was so rare to find someone like that in those days,” Youst said.
Musician Gail Elber plays during the President's Day celebration with the Coos County Democrats on Monday, Feb. 18.
During Monday evening’s celebrations at the Black Market Gourmet, not only did Richard Kuznitsky and David Jennings continue the tradition of relaying important information on historical figures, but a straw poll was taken on the Democratic Party’s current presidential candidates.
“It’s a fun event,” said Maurene “Mo” Aakre, chair for the Coos County Democrats. “This is a day we honor and recognize the people who worked hard in the past.”
Kuznitsky wore one of the items for sale at the event, which helped raise money for the Coos County Democrats. He had donned a blue hat that read, “Make America America Again.”
Cardboard cutouts of past presidents stood in attendance at the President's Day celebration on Monday, Feb. 18 with the Coos County Democrats.
“America does not torment and damage children to make a political point,” he said when asked about it.
For Youst, he hoped to remind the public of the basic philosophy of the Democratic Party.
“Remember that the fundamental basis of the democratic philosophy is compassion for others,” he said. “I would remind people of that because we have another party that doesn’t reflect those.”