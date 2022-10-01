Dolphin Playhouse

The Dolphin Playhouse theater on Newmark Avenue

 Lou Sennick, The World

Party at the Playhouse returns to the Dolphin Playhouse after a two year COVID hiatus with the production of Savannah Sipping Society, by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten on Oct. 14.  Postponed from last summer, this laugh-a-minute comedy is the perfect complement to the Party at the Playhouse, the Dolphin Players’ annual fundraiser.

Tickets for the gala are $40 and include the show, catering by Shawn Cragun, wine or beer, door prizes and the opportunity to mingle with the cast after the performance.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments