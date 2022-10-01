Party at the Playhouse returns to the Dolphin Playhouse after a two year COVID hiatus with the production of Savannah Sipping Society, by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten on Oct. 14. Postponed from last summer, this laugh-a-minute comedy is the perfect complement to the Party at the Playhouse, the Dolphin Players’ annual fundraiser.
Tickets for the gala are $40 and include the show, catering by Shawn Cragun, wine or beer, door prizes and the opportunity to mingle with the cast after the performance.
Originally scheduled for last summer, Savannah Sipping Society features four unique Southern women of a certain age, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines. The four are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.
Over the course of six months filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and nonstop liquid refreshment, the women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment and, most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.
The Dolphin production features Bay Area theater veterans Michele Moore, Semantha West, Brenda Sund, and Joy McCarthy and is directed by Alice Carlson.
Masks are recommended, but not required, and there is no vaccination requirement for this show. During the COVID break, improvements were made to the theater’s ventilation system, increasing safety and comfort.
Tickets are available from board members, by emailing the theater at dolphinplayers@gmail.com, or by calling the theater 541-808-2611.
