A longtime dream of opening a park designed for disabled children moved a lot closer to reality when Christina and Justin Gray chose to partner with Waterfall Clinic to move forward with the playground.
The Gray’s have been working for years to raise money for a playground they wanted to call Dillian’s Place to honor their adopted son who died in July 2017.
The Grays got to know Dillian when he was placed with them in foster care at only 4 months old. At the time, he was suffering from a severe brain injury, the result of being abused by his biological father. His father was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 120 months in prison. Due to changes in state law, that conviction was vacated, and the biological father is in the Coos County Jail waiting for a second trial.
When Dillian came into the Gray’s lives, they were veteran foster care parents and often were given the toughest cases.
Many of their foster children were physically or mentally disabled. What they quickly learned is the places most children go for fun didn’t work as well for those who were disabled.
After Dillian died in 2017, the Gray’s decided to honor him by raising funds for an all-inclusive playground designed specifically for children with disabilities. The work to raise funds for Dillian’s Place began then, and the Gray’s were able to raise a significant amount of money.
And then COVID hit. With most activities curtailed due to COVID, the fundraising stopped and the dream of the playground stalled. But the Grays never gave up. As they were considering a renewal of their fundraising efforts, they learned about Waterfall Clinic, and the clinic’s steps to help children with autism.
One of the key elements to the autism program at Waterfall is an indoor playground designed specifically for children. It seemed like a natural fit to work together for the outdoor program the Gray’s have dreamed about for years.
“Dillian’s Place was a dream after we lost our son,” Christina said. “This is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, so we thought it would be the perfect time to announce the partnership.”
As part of the partnership, the Grays donated every penny donated for Dillian’s Place to the Waterfall Clinic, and the clinic agreed to look for grants and donations to raise the remaining money needed.
“Our hope is it will just grow,” Christina said as she handed the check to Waterfall CEO Andrea Trenner.
And Trenner said that was the plan. She said at Waterfall, if the clinic sees a need, they move ahead. And time and time again, funding has arrived.
“It doesn’t matter to me if we touch everybody,” Trenner said. “If we touch one person, we make a difference, and we’re touching a lot more than one person.”
Much to the Gray’s delight, Waterfall Clinic also agreed to name the new playground, Dillian’s Place, providing a lasting legacy for their son.
“As we were trying to decide what to do with the funds that had been raised, we wanted to find a way to honor those who had given,” Christina said while talking to Trenner. “This partnership is so fantastic, and hearing about the wonderful work you were doing here, especially at the autism center. This is a great way to pass on the funs and still support something great in the community.”
Waterfall Clinic agreed to move forward with Dillian’s Place, and also agreed to have times it is open to the public to ensure all children, with disabilities or not, have an opportunity to play.
As she handed over the check, Christina said it is not the end for her efforts to honor Dillian.
“This is a legacy,” she said. “It’s not the end for us. It’s something more.”
Justin Gray, who usually let his wife be the face of Dillian’s Place, agreed.
“It’s like a legacy,” Justin said. “It’s going to impact other kids that have the same challenges, especially at a place like this where they’re impacting so many kids who have special needs.”
During the ceremony, the Grays brought with them representatives of the Foster Parents Association and CASA. Both organizations were a major help for the Grays as they fostered 37 children over the years. The first was Dillian’s half-sister, and at one point the Gray’s had eight special needs children in their home.
After adopting Dillian, the Grays adopted two more children to go along with their biological children. Only once their home was full did they stop fostering.
While they no longer foster children, Justin said working to create Dillian’s Place is another step forward for the family.
“Everyone deserves a place to play,” Justin said. “They understand it, and they feel the joy in there as well. I think there is a need for playgrounds like this for special needs.”
To learn more or to donate to build Dillian’s Place, visit https://www.wfall.org/dillians-place/
