Brad Parks, a longstanding conservationist and supporter of the Washed Ashore Project, has come on board as the new conservation/education director. Parks brings his education in biology and leadership as well as his extensive experience working in zoos and nature museums to the Washed Ashore team.
As the conservation/education director, Parks will lead Washed Ashore in its goal to extend its reach and engagement in exhibits and educational programming. As the plastic pollution crisis continues to grow, the organization is committed, now more than ever, to make an impact and inspire change.
Parks comes to Washed Ashore from Colorado where his early passion for nature and wildlife inspired a 30 year career in conservation across the zoo and museum sector. As a young adult, Parks earned a wildlife biology degree which led to work with the Colorado Division of Wildlife studying grassland birds. His first zoo job was at the Royal Zoo of Morocco while serving as a Peace Corps volunteer. That experience sparked a career-long value of culturally relevant conservation messages. Six years at Zoo Atlanta as a keeper and animal trainer preceded a 20 year period at Denver Zoo.
As the senior director of guest experience, he was proud to host Washed Ashore in 2016. In 2018, he completed a master's degree in organizational leadership and went on to be part of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science's Division of Experiences & Partnerships.
Parks is stepping into the role that Washed Ashore’s founder, Angela Hazeltine-Pozzi, once filled. Pozzi stepped down amicably from her active role in the organization in October of 2021 in order to spend more time with her family.
Conservation and education have always been at the heart of Washed Ashore’s mission. They see these values reflected both in Parks’ professional and personal life. That, along with a dedication to excellence, gives them confidence that Parks will not only fulfill his new role but exceed it.
“As a former Washed Ashore host, I'm thrilled to now help deliver these exceptional exhibits to others, bringing awareness and change to the issues of ocean plastics," Parks said. "Plastic pollution isn't going away. It's not getting better. Washed Ashore brings this message to communities in ways that illuminate and shock people into learning how everyone can reduce plastics in our lives and what ends up in our oceans.”
