On June 11th, 2023, around 5:17 pm, the Coos County Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a disturbance between two men involving a shovel and a firearm in the Lakeside Mckays Market parking lot. Coos County Patrol Deputies Z. Smith and M.R. Smith responded to the area.

Deputy M.R. Smith arrived on scene and quickly learned that the suspect who had displayed the firearm had left in a gray 2012 Dodge Ram pick-up truck with an American flag on the rear window. He also learned that the individual in the truck had made the alleged victim fear for his life using the firearm. Deputy M.R. Smith relayed this information to Deputy Smith. Deputy Smith quickly located the truck and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect was now identified as Justin Gauvain (45) of Lakeside, Oregon.

