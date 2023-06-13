On June 11th, 2023, around 5:17 pm, the Coos County Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a disturbance between two men involving a shovel and a firearm in the Lakeside Mckays Market parking lot. Coos County Patrol Deputies Z. Smith and M.R. Smith responded to the area.
Deputy M.R. Smith arrived on scene and quickly learned that the suspect who had displayed the firearm had left in a gray 2012 Dodge Ram pick-up truck with an American flag on the rear window. He also learned that the individual in the truck had made the alleged victim fear for his life using the firearm. Deputy M.R. Smith relayed this information to Deputy Smith. Deputy Smith quickly located the truck and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect was now identified as Justin Gauvain (45) of Lakeside, Oregon.
During the combined investigative efforts of Deputy Z. Smith and Deputy M.R. Smith, it was learned that the argument began over Mr. Gauvain being parked partially in a restricted parking spot in front of McKays Market. The victim asked Mr. Gauvain to move so he could safely park in the spot. The argument escalated, and as the victim attempted to leave and go inside the store, Mr. Gauvain began approaching him while continuing to yell. The victim retrieved a shovel from his vehicle to defend himself, as Mr. Gauvain would not stop advancing on him. Arguing continued until the victim returned the shovel and attempted to go to the store again.
Mr. Gauvain returned to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm. The victim described the gun as being a black and silver pistol. The firearm was seized as evidence and the description was accurate. Mr. Gauvain pointed the handgun at the victim’s torso and stated, “Now what?”. The victim backed up and again retrieved the shovel. Mr. Gauvain returned to his vehicle and retrieved a baseball bat.
During the altercation, Mr. Gauvain caused damage to the victim’s vehicle by hitting the driver-side mirror. Parties were separated before the Deputies’ arrival.
Deputy Z. Smith placed Mr. Gauvain into custody and transported him to the Coos County Jail for two counts of Menacing, Unlawful use of a Weapon, Disorderly Conduct 2nd degree, and
Criminal Mischief 2nd degree. Due to Senate Bill 48, Mr. Gauvain was released with a promise to appear in court and other special conditions.
