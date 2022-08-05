Move along
Two RVs are seen camped in the back parking lot of the North Bend Community Center. Since a new parking ordinance went into effect, many of the RVs in North Bend have moved away.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/The World

The city of North Bend has taken a stand against the influx of RVs parking on city streets.

Effective July 29, a new parking ordinance approved by the city council gives the police the authority to remove RVs that refuse to move in a set amount of time.

