Beginning December 7, the Coos Bay Public Library will have a limited number of DIY Felt Board Take and Makes available for parents or caregivers. The library will host an online program via Zoom Tuesday, December 14, at 6:30 p.m. to offer tips and rhymes on creating a felt board. Each kit will contain basic supplies to start a kit and several rhymes and patterns to use at home. The program link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85750981933m.
Felt boards are a valuable tool to use with toddlers and preschoolers. Typically felt boards are used to tell a story or rhyme using pictures made of felt or attached by felt. Using felt boards helps children learn to tell stories, which is a critical early literacy skill. Felt boards can be any size, are inexpensive and also offer a visual way to share nursery rhymes and songs.
For information on the program, contact Jennifer at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org or via phone at (541) 269-1101 x 236. For information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
