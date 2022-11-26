The Dolphin Playhouse is happy to announce the upcoming annual Panto production, Rapunzel, by Ben Crocker. This outrageously funny parody of the beloved fairy tale opens December 2 and runs weekends through December 18. Panto is a British tradition brought to the Bay Area by the Dolphins three years ago with Cinderella and continued in 2021 with Sleeping Beauty.
Panto is a boisterous, family-friendly holiday event filled with slapstick, witty dialogue, great music and a few wink-wink jokes for the adults. The Dolphin Playhouse production retells the classic adventure of Rapunzel, who was stolen by a wicked witch who keeps her imprisoned in a tower in the woods, while adding outrageous characters and uplifting moments that will get both kids and adults cheering, laughing, and having a wonderful time.
The cast includes a mix of Dolphin Playhouse regulars and new members of the local theater community. Rapunzel will be played by Alyson Marshall, with Harlen Morse making his Dolphin Playhouse debut as Rudi, her rescuer. The King and Queen are played by Ailya Rose and Barbara Booth Nixon, while Nicole Freim plays the role of Hildegarde, the Nanny, and Bex Truka plays Max, Hildegarde’s son. The wicked witch is played by Jennifer Shaw, her weasel sidekick is Bryson Coleman, while Sam Baugh and Margaret Partner play John and Jayney Deere, the innkeeper and his wife. Rhys Pembroke and Alex Baugh play Custom Agents, and together with Paul Shaw, Quinn Ryan, and Petra Ivanitsky, play multiple roles as pirates, guards, and knights.
Rapunzel is directed by Peg Boots and Alice Carlson, and the addition of Musical Director Luanne May to the team has meant the addition of more singing, making the Panto more like traditional British Panto.
Pantos are interactive theater, and the audience is a big part of the show. So bring your loudest cheering voices; with your help, Rapunzel will be saved by Rudi. Pantos are wildly popular in England and becoming a holiday tradition in the United States because they are all-ages holiday shows. Audiences will be hard-pressed to decide if Rapunzel is a kid’s show that also appeals to adults, or the other way around.
Thanks to a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation, improved ventilation has been installed at the Playhouse, with a fresh-air intake and filtration system. Masks are recommended.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $5 for children under 12. A family rate of $25 is available for a family of up to 2 adults and up to 5 children. Pay-what-you-can performance (admission by donation of any size) will be Saturday, December 11.
The Dolphin Playhouse is located at 580 Newmark in the historic Empire District of Coos Bay. Reservations can be made by calling 541-808-2611, and advance tickets can be purchased on the website at thedolphinplayhouse.com
