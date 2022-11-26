Dolphin Playhouse

The Dolphin Playhouse theater on Newmark Avenue

 Lou Sennick, The World

The Dolphin Playhouse is happy to announce the upcoming annual Panto production, Rapunzel, by Ben Crocker. This outrageously funny parody of the beloved fairy tale opens December 2 and runs weekends through December 18. Panto is a British tradition brought to the Bay Area by the Dolphins three years ago with Cinderella and continued in 2021 with Sleeping Beauty.

Panto is a boisterous, family-friendly holiday event filled with slapstick, witty dialogue, great music and a few wink-wink jokes for the adults. The Dolphin Playhouse production retells the classic adventure of Rapunzel, who was stolen by a wicked witch who keeps her imprisoned in a tower in the woods, while adding outrageous characters and uplifting moments that will get both kids and adults cheering, laughing, and having a wonderful time.

