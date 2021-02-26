The developers behind the growing Coos Bay Village on Front Street are asking city leaders for additional funds to complete public-access portions of the work.
The city’s Urban Renewal Agency has already committed to reimburse the company developing the site up to $2,050,000 for the portions of the project which will improve public infrastructure, like the installation of a traffic signal over the highway to allow access to Front Street and safety improvements over the rail line.
Now, the company, which needs the public improvements completed in order to finish later phases of construction, says the true costs will likely be higher.
“It is exceedingly difficult for me to write this letter,” wrote Greg Drobot, the owner of Rock Face, LLC, which is developing the Village project, in a letter to city leaders. “We still have the goal of a bustling Front Street and Coos Bay Village, and we WILL get there. We just have a little more distance to cover. I come to you with this request, hat-in-hand.”
It’s not the first time the cost for the public infrastructure portions of the project have increased – the agency originally approved $1.6 million for the project, but later increased the contribution when the Oregon Department of Transportation requested revisions to the original design, according to city staff.
But Drobot, in his letter, said that he and his company would agree to cover any costs over the newly requested amount.
Already, his cost estimates exceed the $2.5 million ask: He projects the traffic signal, railroad and Front Street designs, engineering and construction will run about $2,545,000 – and that’s without any additional change orders, which he says are likely to occur.
“This site, while rewarding, has been a jumble to develop,” Drobot wrote. “At every turn there have been unexpected site condition issues, engineering dilemmas, and when you throw a global pandemic and an economic slowdown on top of this, I am incredibly happy we have been so successful in moving the project forward. However, all this forward momentum has a cost, and it appears the cost is even more than we all thought.”
City leaders say an increase won’t damage the agency’s bottom line.
At a work session Tuesday night, City Manager Rodger Craddock told city councilors (who serve as the board of the URA) that the city went out for a $3.3 million loan to fund the projects and a few others in the city when the initial financial support was approved.
“We have underspent that fund at this point in time, and have more than enough capacity to do this request,” Craddock said.
What’s more, the initial allocation was based on the tax revenues the city expected to see from the development. That revenue will likely be higher than previously anticipated, according to Cradock.
“As far as my thoughts on future property tax revenues, just given the fact that the cost of development’s skyrocketed, you will see additional property tax revenue from this development,” Craddock told councilors.
According to Drobot’s request, the increased project costs are part of a trend of the increasing cost of private development.
“On the private side of the development, we have seen building and material cost increase more than 30% per year,” Drobot wrote. “No doubt, this inflation of material costs has been a factor in the higher than anticipated bids from our contractors.”
Those increases have been spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout, too, Drobot said. He pointed to a letter from the project’s engineer in his request to the city.
“Year 2020 was very unusual,” wrote project engineer Marc Cross. “Typically, we see between 3-8% escalation in unit prices annually. However, due to supply issues associated with COVID-19, we are now seeing anywhere from 20-50% escalation in pricing. In turn, engineer’s estimates have been underestimating costs.”
City councilors weren’t able to make any decisions on the request Tuesday, since the meeting was just a work session, but will take up the issue at their next meeting. Still, they were supportive of the request.
“This was intended, and is intended, to help public access to that area, and not just the Coos Bay Village,” said Mayor Joe Benetti.
Others wondered if the Port of Coos Bay – which owns and operates the rail line on Front Street – would be paying for any of the improvements to the rail line’s safety. Craddock responded by saying the port hadn’t previously shown interest in doing so, since it isn’t yet necessary for port operations.
Still, Councilor Stephanie Kilmer pointed out the rail line could begin to see more traffic with the recent sale of the former Georgia Pacific mill property, which features rail access as a key selling point.
“With the Georgia Pacific property having been sold, and will be developed, that rail piece was a critical component of why that piece was purchased,” Kilmer said. “It may be to (the port’s) benefit to assist us with this project because they need to have rail service down there.”
Craddock said he’d re-raise the issue with port officials before the URA makes a final decision.
“I obviously think this benefits not just the Village project, but also the Front Street development and the history museum, and in just improving that area in general,” Kilmer added about the project.
Three buildings are currently open at the Coos Bay Village, including Spectrum, Starbucks and Face Rock Creamery. The developers project the next building, home to a 7 Devils location, will open in the next few months, followed by a fifth building currently under construction.
Several other buildings, with yet-to-be-announced tenants, and slated for the project’s next phases.
