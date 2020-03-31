SOUTH COAST — Southwestern Oregon Community College is planning for a potential $1.4 million in budget cuts next year as it anticipates a lower enrollment while the pandemic persists.
This information was conveyed to campus staff in an email last week from Southwestern President Patty Scott, which she shared with The World.
“We’re in the middle of budget season, preparing for our 2021 budget, and based on conversations that we had with our colleagues and other presidents in both two-year and four-year (community colleges around the state), we’re preparing a budget showing an anticipated 15 percent decline in enrollment,” Scott said. “… This is a $1.4 million gap,” but added, “Everything is preliminary at this point.”
The college’s Budget Committee meeting has been moved to June 1, giving Southwestern additional time to evaluate spring enrollments. Scott explained this means a final decision on these budget cuts will be made in May of “who might be impacted and how many might be impacted at this point.”
In her email, she explained that the college budgeted to have a $1.8 million ending fund balance, per board policy, that allows it to start the academic year to make payroll before the first state reimbursement comes in. This balance is intended to weather “any minor economic changes,” she wrote.
“However, this year isn’t normal and the impacts won’t be minor,” she wrote.
When asked about the last time the college saw these kinds of potential budget cuts, Scott pointed to the recession from 2008 to 2010. During that time, she said there were substantial cuts and during the second year, the state cut the college’s quarterly payment. This caused a shortfall in the middle of its academic year.
“We’re trying to be proactive (now) because we don’t know when we can do face-to-face courses again and have some of our programs, like culinary and welding, which can’t solely be online,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of unknowns and we want to be proactive and responsive the best way we can in the uncertain times at the moment.”
There may be some relief, though. Scott said she was on the phone with U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley on Monday morning who spoke with her and other state community colleges about the CARES Act. This stimulus bill would support K-12 schools, colleges and universities during the novel coronavirus emergency. But Scott pointed out that the “majority of the money at higher education goes to students impacted by (the shutdown).”
This means for now, Southwestern can only plan and evaluate the situation again in the coming weeks.
“… This is hard news for all of us,” she wrote in the email. “I hope that in the coming days and weeks ahead, Oregon and the nation will overcome the coronavirus, and we can begin to return to normalcy ….”
She added to The World that she hopes the public stays safe and that, if possible, “people stay enrolled and complete their education.”
