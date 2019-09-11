COOS BAY — Pacific School of Dance students applied for the Summer Intensive Merit Scholarships through Dance Umbrella for South Coast Oregon so that they could continue training for dance. Three of this year's nine scholarship recipients were Paige Speakman, Edie Clarke, and Amelia Webster.
Paige Speakman —14 years old and a sophomore at North Bend High School
She attended the two-week Eugene Ballet Summer Intensive in Eugene, Ore. There were about 14 dancers in her level and approximately another 20 in lower levels. Students studied with 10 different teachers throughout the intensive including some of her favorites Lisa Bostwick, Danielle Tolmie, and Mark Tucker with the Eugene Ballet and Eugene Ballet Academy. She liked their style of teaching and they always pushing; especially grateful for Mark Tucker providing her with exercises to strengthen her knees. "Everyone gets nervous and unsure when it comes to dance," said Speakman. She felt pretty good about herself at the intensive. Teachers complimented their technique and skill, Tinka Dailey praised the teachers at Pacific School of Dance. Speakman whole-heartedly recommends this intensive to anyone because "It is one of the less expensive Intensive’s around but you still receive great instruction," adding that its "not to far away from home for a first intensive." She stated, "From the moment you walk into the studios the teachers will provide you with excellent corrections and exercises to strengthen and push you. And in a short bit of time you will improve!"
Edie Clarke — 17 years old and a senior at Marshfield High School
Gone for a total of seven weeks this summer, Clarke spent the first four weeks at the University of Utah's Ballet Summer Intensive. From Salt Lake City, Utah she flew to California to attend Marin Dance Theater, in San Rafeal, for their summer program.
Getting to meet new people is part of the reason she enjoys dancing at other places so much. At the U there were roughly 50 dancers and at MDT there were 60 dancers, and she'd met none of them before. At the University of Utah there were 15 teachers and MDT there were about half as many instructors. With fewer instructors it gave them the chance to work more together. She stated that she "absolutely felt prepared for both programs. Training at Pacific School of Dance has undoubtedly gotten her where she is today and she couldn't be more grateful for that." Clarke certainly recommends both the University of Utah and Marin Dance Theater programs to anyone who wants to continue on with their dance training. At the University of Utah's she was able to visit the campus and get a feel for what going to college there could be like.
Amelia Webster — 13 years old and sophomore at Marshfield High School
Over the summer Webster traveled to San Rafael, Calif., to Marin Dance Theater where she studied under various teachers for three weeks with roughly 50 other dancers in a wide range of ages. Webster danced 6 days a week, training under nine different teachers — five ballet and pointe teachers, one alumni of MDT, a professional dancer from Ballet Austin, and finally two modern dance teachers. Each teacher provided new ideas and training — all brought valid and valuable perspectives on dance. Webster's favorite teacher, Mrs. Cox was able to push in ways that inspired her. Webster said, "She was the type of person who constantly wanted to see the best from you." Cox also that it was very important to do your best when you're working yourself extremely hard for a long period of time. Webster stated that the dance environment, is an activity that also teaches you discipline, determination, respect, kindness, time management, work ethic — all valuable tools for life outside of dance. She thought all these qualities were displayed by the dancers and staff at Marin Dance Theater.