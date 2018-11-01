ROSEBURG — As part of the rollout of smart meters in Douglas and Coos counties, Pacific Power is hosting a series of customer workshops to share information about smart meters and answer questions about the project. Smart meter installations are expected to begin in the region starting the week of Nov. 19 as part of a statewide upgrade in Oregon.
“Pacific Power has a 100-year history of serving local communities by powering our customers’ lives both at home and at work. We are upholding that commitment by upgrading our metering technology to smart meters, and by supporting our communities through this technology upgrade,” said Sam Carter, Pacific Power’s regional business manager for Douglas and Coos counties. “We are confident that smart meters are safe and will provide customers with greater insights into their energy usage while helping us deliver faster more responsive service. Through these workshops, we’re making sure our customers know that we are here to help them understand the benefits of these new smart meters, while also addressing their questions and concerns.”
The workshops will offer an opportunity for customers to meet with Pacific Power staff and smart meter experts, gather information and facts and see demonstrations, including a chance to measure the radio frequency levels of a smart meter compared to other wireless technologies. Information on energy efficiency and renewable energy options will also be available. The events are free to attend and will be held during the following dates and times. Food and drinks will be provided.
Douglas County Workshop – Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m.
Location: Lang Event Center Tasting Room, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Coos County Workshop – Thursday, Nov. 8 from 6-8 p.m.
Location: The Mill Casino Hotel & RV Park at 3201 Tremont St., North Bend, in the Salmon East Room.
Customers seeking additional information on the workshops and smart meters are encouraged to call 866-869-8520 for help with any questions. Additional smart meter information is available at www.pacificpower.net/smartmeter.
Nationwide, more than 70 million smart meters are already installed at homes and businesses, which includes half of all households in the U.S. Pacific Power smart meters are a key component to updating the energy grid initially built for technology from 100 years ago. They also help Pacific Power hold down operating costs, improve customer service and reliability while maintaining the highest standards of security and customer privacy.