ROSEBURG — Pacific Powers has restored service to the remaining customers impacted by winter storms over the previous week. Crews accessed and repaired the last few damaged power lines in remote areas outside of Roseburg Tuesday after what is being called a historic winter event.
Felled trees and deep snow shutdown sections of the interstate making many roads impassable, impeding the crew’s ability to assess the extensive damage.
“This is the type of monumental task that our personnel are trained and ready for,” said David Lucas, vice president of operations. “Pacific Power resources and crews were called in from Astoria, Portland, Hood River, Pendleton, Bend, Albany, Lincoln City, Coos Bay, Grants Pass, Medford, Walla Walla and Yreka to support the Roseburg restoration effort. After clearing downed trees and plowing some roads, crews were able to get in and assess the damage, assign crews, make repairs and restore power to thousands of customers across a wide range of our service area."
Crews replaced approximately 125 transformers, 38 miles of line, 260 cross-arms, and 155 poles.