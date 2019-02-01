SOUTH COAST — Pacific Power customers are expected to see a bill decrease starting in February.
According to a press release from Pacific Power, the decrease is from a pledge made when the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act became law in law 2017.
“Under the tax cut-related reduction, as approved by the Oregon Public Utility Commission, residential customers in Oregon will see a bill decrease of approximately 3.8 percent,” the release said. “A typical Oregon residential customer using 900 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see their bill drop from about $98.52 to about $94.40 per month after Feb. 1. Commercial and industrial customers in the state will see reductions ranging from 3 percent to 4 percent depending on the customer classification.”
“This was a pledge we made and were determined to keep,” said Barb Coughlin, Pacific Power vice president of customer service in the release. “Whenever we can pass savings on to customers, we do. In this case tax policy changes enabled us to reduce annual operating expenses. We remain committed to passing on tax savings to our customers when and where possible as well as minimizing any increases resulting from potential Oregon tax policy changes being considered in the 2019 legislative session.”