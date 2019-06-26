SOUTH COAST — Now that wildfire season is here, Pacific Power is focusing on providing safe and reliable power to help protect communities.
According to a press release from Pacific Power, new safety measures are being enhanced throughout the state.
“Starting this week, Pacific Power is launching a wildfire safety and preparedness education effort with new resources to help customers stay safe this wildfire season,” the release said.
“Our wildfire planning is multifaceted and covers many aspects from vegetation management to increasing our weather forecasting capabilities,” said David Lucas, vice president of transmission and distribution operations, in the release. “But we’re not alone in this. The entire West is grappling with how to prepare for a time when we’re seeing the threat of catastrophic wildfires on the rise. Thankfully there are preventative measures we all can take to help reduce risks and stay safe this summer.”
The following resources are available to help customers prepare and know what to do, should a wildfire become a threat in their area.
Print and social media ads will appear across Pacific Power service areas to help customers know what they can do to prepare for wildfire season and what Pacific Power is doing to be ready, the release said.
Pacific Power’s updated, educational website, www.pacificpower.net/wildfiresafety, gives specific tips on how to prepare and stay safe this wildfire season, along with information about Public Safety Power Shutoffs that could take place in certain regions, the release said.
“This season, a Public Safety Power Shutoff may be used in areas of high wildfire risk that Pacific Power will deploy only when extreme weather and catastrophic wildfire conditions warrant,” the release said. “Public Safety Power Shutoffs are expected to be a rare occurrence, and conducted in a way that impacts as few customers as possible.”
On its website, customers can find details on what would prompt a Public Safety Power Shutoff, maps identifying regions at higher risk of wildfire, and information for customers with medical equipment or life support systems to self-identify with Pacific Power for additional emergency notifications and outreach prior to a Public Safety Power Shutoff, the release said.
To protect your home this wildfire season, the release suggested that customers:
• Create a defensible space around your home by removing burnable debris such as dried leaves, dead tree branches and stacks of firewood. Pay special attention to clearing debris beneath decks and gutters.
• Help ensure your family's safety by installing and maintaining smoke alarms and fire extinguishers in your home. Identify adequate sources of water within 1,000 feet of your home, such as a well, hydrant or swimming pool.
• Be sure firefighters can easily access your home should they need to. Keep your driveway clear.
• Create an emergency kit that contains medicines, food, water, battery-powered flashlights and radio and other essentials.