OREGON — Although things may be difficult right now, Pacific Power customers are not alone. More time at home means they are likely using more energy. Therefore, Pacific Power and Energy Trust of Oregon are offering residential customers in Oregon free options to help them reduce energy costs.
Now through Sept. 30, customers can choose between a Nest Thermostat-E or whole house efficiency kit, which contains 12 60w equivalent general-purpose LED light bulbs, two bathroom aerators, one kitchen aerator, one handheld showerhead, one LED nightlight and one tier 1 advanced power strip.
Only residential customers in Oregon who have not received a kit through Energy Trust of Oregon in the last six months, or a smart thermostat ever, are eligible for this offer. Only one thermostat or one kit may be requested per customer.
Orders will be shipped within two to three weeks from the end of the promotion to qualified addresses.
Customers will need the first eight-digits of their Pacific Power account number, along with a valid Oregon mailing address within Pacific Power service territory to access the offer.
Who should customers contact if they have questions?
• Pacific Power for account related questions — 1-888-221-7070
• Energy Trust of Oregon for questions about other energy efficiency offers and incentives — 1-866-368-7878
• Techniart for ordering, shipping — customerservice@techniart.com (503-505-9590 only for customers who want to order, but do not have access to the internet – this line is available Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST. Customers calling outside of those hours can leave a message and will be called back the next business day)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In