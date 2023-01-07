Utility
The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power) customers effective January 1. The increase stems from decisions in two proceedings—an annual adjustment for power costs, which are markedly higher due to market volatility, and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk.

The decisions result in an average overall rate increase of 14.8 percent combined for all customer types. A typical residential customer using 900 kilowatt hours per month can expect monthly bills to increase from $91.89 to $111.34, which is about a 15.1 percent increase. The impact varies depending on actual energy usage for residential, commercial, and industrial customer types.



