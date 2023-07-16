The Pacific Power Foundation is announcing more than $200,000 in new grant awards to nonprofits and community organizations that support education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning opportunities in the communities Pacific Power serves.
Through this funding, the foundation seeks to open doors to opportunity now and in the future by investing in programs that support and lift up young people through education and skill development for a rapidly changing world.
"We’re honored to help our local organizations prepare kids and adults to thrive and succeed on their own terms through these education, STEM and workforce development opportunities,” said Sam Carter, Pacific Power regional business manager. “We are inspired by the many innovative ways our communities are helping our young people prepare for the future.”
These education and STEM grants are made through one of four grant cycles offered by Pacific Power’s nonprofit arm each year. The following two grants totaling $10,000 were given to these regional organizations:
The Lighthouse School for the purchase of a new LED projector to enhance teaching and allow for more teacher-student interaction.
Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation to help establish and maintain an instructional garden for a new agroecology program that will emphasize sustainable and regenerative practices and integrate STEM curriculum in course design.
About the Pacific Power Foundation:
The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over 2 million customers across a diverse six-state region in the West as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.
