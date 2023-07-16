Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

The Pacific Power Foundation is announcing more than $200,000 in new grant awards to nonprofits and community organizations that support education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning opportunities in the communities Pacific Power serves. 

Through this funding, the foundation seeks to open doors to opportunity now and in the future by investing in programs that support and lift up young people through education and skill development for a rapidly changing world.

