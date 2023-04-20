The Pacific Power Foundation is announcing $203,500 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves. Like Pacific Power, these organizations are deeply invested in their communities and intent on making them more vibrant and resilient.
Throughout the region, local organizations deliver countless services and programs that increase access to healthy food, safe and stable housing, healthcare and mental health support, disaster relief and public safety programs. Every day, these neighbors who support and show up for each other are making our communities safer and stronger.
"We're proud to build on the strength of our communities, and to help energize and expand the heroic work of local organizations,” said Sam Carter, Pacific Power regional business manager. “They are enriching our communities and improving the lives of our most vulnerable children, families and seniors.”
On the southern Oregon Coast, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation provided a $5,000 grant to Pelican Harbor. The funding will help with weekly transport of donated food and dry goods to the food bank from an upstate location.
These safety and wellness grants are made through one of four grant cycles offered by Pacific Power’s nonprofit arm each year.
About the Pacific Power Foundation:
The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over 2 million customers across a diverse six-state region in the West as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.
