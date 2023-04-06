Chinook salmon
Buy Now

Chinook salmon

 Photo by Linda Pinkham

The Pacific Fishery Management Council has adopted recommendations for ocean salmon fishing along the Pacific west coast in 2023.

The seasons provide recreational and commercial opportunities in northern areas of the coast but include significant closures in southern portions of the coast to achieve conservation goals for the numerous salmon stocks.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments