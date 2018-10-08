NORTH BEND — At Tuesday’s regular North Bend City Council meeting, councilors will decide whether or not the city will be changing the budget for the North Bend Fire Department to allow volunteer firefighters to be given stipends.
These stipends were cut so the city could balance and approve its budget back in late June. Now the council will discuss if a budget modification will make the stipends financially feasible.
During Tuesday's regular Coos Bay City Council work session, the mayor and counselors will discuss franchise fee adjustments for solid waste.
If approved, the adjustment would result in a $0.87 per month increase for a basic 35 gallon residential cart service.
The council will also be reviewing and discussing a proposal made by Advanced Clean Water Technologies on upgrade necessary for Waste Water Treatment Plant 1.