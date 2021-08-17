The Department of State Lands and Oregon Department of Forestry on Thuursday announced restrictions to some recreational activities in the Elliott State Forest, amid high wildfire risk.
Conditions in the area are unseasonably hot and dry with little humidity, which can cause significant spread of new and existing fires. Certain recreational activities can create sparks that lead to wildfires, a risk that has heightened due to prolonged drought and heat in the area.
The following activities are prohibited in the Elliott State Forest until further notice:
Overnight camping
Use of firearms
Campfires and wood cutting
Motor vehicle travel on certain roads
Vehicles may continue to access the Elliott using certain maintained roads. A map and list of the roads visitors are allowed to use can be found on the DSL website. Visitors are asked to stay vigilant and help prevent new blazes by adhering to the restrictions and reporting any concerning activity to DSL.
Multiple wildfires are burning across the Pacific Northwest, straining firefighting resources and increasing the need for preventative action to protect public safety and forest health.
DSL will continue to evaluate conditions. For current status updates, visit www.oregon.gov/DSL or call 541-388-6345 or 541-388-6289.
