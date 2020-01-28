SALEM — On Saturday, Jan. 25, more than 2,000 Oregonians met on the steps of the State Capitol to commemorate the nearly 61 million lives lost over 47 years of legal abortion in America.
“Oregonians are frustrated and upset that our elected officials have consistently ignored their obligations to protect and serve Oregonians,” said Lois Anderson, ORTL executive director of Oregon Right to Life. “The House and Senate supermajorities seem to be in a competition for who can be more extreme. We gathered at the Capitol, in advance of February’s short session, to remind them of their duty to the people, the most vulnerable people, not special interest lobbying groups.”
State Senator Denyc Boles, R-Salem, spoke, as well as Marion County Commissioner Colm Willis. Representative Bill Post, R-Keizer, emceed the event, which featured Dr. Karen Gaffney, a renowned advocate for the full inclusion and protection of people with Down syndrome and other special needs.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think it’s vital that our message is completely free of condemnation for women who have had abortions or people who disagree with us,” said Melody Durrett, the youngest person to serve as president of Oregon Right to Life.
“Peace and compassion drive the pro-life movement,” said Anderson. “Those motivations drive us to advocate for those whose right to life is denied or abridged under current law.”