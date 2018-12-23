REEDSPORT — Over 273 families can enjoy holiday meals this season thanks to Trillium Community Health Plan and Project Blessing.
The two organizations combined efforts to provide enough ingredients so that 683 individuals have enough to make three meals, according to a press release from Trillium Community Health Care Plan.
“Trillium’s contribution will also cover the cost of providing turkeys or hams to each household,” the release said. “Project Blessing and the Reedsport Family Resource Center report holiday meal ingredients as the most common request in December.”
"Providing our clients an opportunity to select traditional holiday meal staples brings a normalcy to families during a season of traditions,” said Susan Martin, executive director for Project Blessing. “We are grateful for Trillium for this donation that will impact so many in our community and that will help us to meet our mission of eliminating hunger in Coastal Douglas County."
Trillium and Project Blessing joined forces after the Rural Advisory Council learned about challenges members were facing in Reedsport, which included inadequate access to nutrient dense food for their families, the release said.
“Trillium staff and members of its RAC will join Project Blessing to help distribute food on December 21,” the release said.