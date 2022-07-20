Due to sustained dry weather in the region, Fire Chief Mitchell Allen has ordered that all outdoor burning within Powers city limits is prohibited. This includes all campfires, burn barrels, and open burn piles. As a reminder, previously issued permits for burn barrels and open burns have been suspended and remain invalid for the duration of fire season.
Campfires are permitted only in the Coos County Park in Powers, as there is a designated camp host on staff to monitor the area. To report a prohibited fire within city limits, call dispatch at (541) 396-2106. If there is an emergency or the fire appears out of control, call 911 immediately.
As a reminder, it is always illegal to burn these items: household garbage; plastic; asbestos; wire insulation; automobile parts; asphalt; petroleum treated materials; painted wood and wood treated with creosote or pentachlorophenol; rubber products including tires; animal remains; animal or vegetable matter resulting from the handling, preparation, cooking or service of food; insulation, roofing paper/tiles; padded furniture and mattresses; any other material that emits dense smoke or noxious odors. To report illegal burning to Oregon DEQ, call (888) 997-7888 or (541) 269-2721. To report illegal burning, call dispatch at (541) 396-2106.
Residents outside city limits and those using Orchard Park day use area must follow regulations from Coos Forest Protection Association. For more information on fire regulations outside city limits, visit https://www.coosFPA.net or by calling CFPA at (541) 267-3161.
Fire Chief Allen recommends citizens sign up to receive emergency alerts for Coos County. You can sign up with the Coos County Emergency Mass Notification System. Your safety is our top concern—Coos County wants to make sure you know about emergencies and incidents as they happen.
Go to Coos County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management website: http://www.co.coos.or.us/Departments/SheriffsOffice/EmergencyManagement.aspx
Click on the Coos County Emergency Mass Notification System Everbridge signup link or type this URL into the address bar of your web browser: https://member.everbridge.net/892807736724057/login
Click on the “SIGN UP HERE” button to create your account in the notification system.
We appreciate your help to keep our community safe. Follow the City of Powers Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/PowersORFireAndRescue.
