Burn ban
Due to sustained dry weather in the region, Fire Chief Ryan Pace has ordered that all outdoor burning within Powers city limits is prohibited, effective August 5. This includes all campfires, burn barrels, and open burn piles.

Previously issued permits for burn barrels and open burns have been suspended and remain invalid for the duration of fire season. Campfires are permitted ONLY in the Coos County Park in Powers, as there is a designated camp host on staff to monitor the area. To report a prohibited fire within city limits, call the non-emergency dispatch line at (541) 396-2106 or Powers Police Department at (541) 366-0188. If there is an emergency or the fire appears out of control or otherwise poses a significant danger, call 911 immediately.

