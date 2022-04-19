When did the volume of death we’ve sustained during this pandemic become so acceptable?
Frighteningly, we are rapidly approaching the one million mark. In an average day, we’ve been observing more deaths than occurred during Hurricane Katrina, more every two days than occurred during the Twin Tower attack and more in the past two years than during the entire four decades of the AIDS pandemic.
If you were over 75, your chance of dying was 140 times greater than if you were 20, and the unvaccinated were 53 times more likely to die than someone fully vaccinated. And now just around the corner, as we seem to leave the Omicron (BA.1) wave behind us, comes BA.2 or “Omicron the sequel.” This variant is apparently once again 50% more contagious than our last strain but otherwise similar in most ways, including vaccination coverage. How this plays out in the U.S. no one can predict. I’d like to think we know how to control it this time around.
But, let’s assume for a second that this nightmare is behind us, and for the greatest part maybe it is. What’s obvious is everyone wants it to be. We aren’t even naming new strains anymore, just giving them numbers. The big question in the future will be, what has this pandemic left behind? With probably more than 1/3 of our population having contracted the disease, what long term damage has been done to the health of those individuals? How will the aftermath of COVID affect the general wellbeing of our population and what will the economic and medical cost be?
As time goes on we’ve learned more and more about the long-term effects of this disease. I’m not trying to relate sensationalistic news here, but this is what we now know having lived with this thing over the past two years. Clearly by now everyone has heard of people suffering from long COVID. It seems that around 30% of the infected population will sustain some degree of extended disease. The damage leading to this has become clearer as there are more and more examples. It appears that there are four categories of patients at higher risk for sustaining long COVID. These categories are: 1) Patients who carried a very high level of viral RNA early in their infection, 2) Those who produced certain damaging autoantibodies, 3) Those who had a reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus (which is associated with a prior history of Mononucleosis), or 4) Those with Type II diabetes. Much of what occurs during long COVID is due to either, 1) A protracted immunologic response to viral components deposited within tissues during the infection (and they are deposited everywhere in our body), or 2) Neurologic damage, whereby one area of our parasympathetic nervous system, specifically the component regulating the activity of small blood vessels, has become damaged affecting blood flow.
Long COVID is variable in its expression. Patients affected will complain of some combination of the following issues:
Exercise fatigue – The inability to exercise is one of the most common long-term problems. Even mild exercise will lead to symptomatic relapse long after initial recovery from COVID. Studies now show that long COVID patients have an abnormal physiologic response to exercise. Most patients will recover normal heart and lung function, yet their muscles are unable to extract the oxygen required during exercise. Many factors are at play here including abnormal blood flow to the muscles where vascular regulation has been damaged as noted above. Tissue studies now show small nerve fiber damage within the vessels, preventing blood from being properly supplied to the muscles during times of stress. Additionally, muscle tissue seems to have a decreased capacity to process oxygen and lastly, even the mitochondria sustain damage (the mitochondria being the muscle cell’s power generators). The inability of blood vessels to regulate blood flow also leads to a syndrome called POTS, or Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome whereby blood pressure regulation by changing vascular resistance (a normal and needed function) has been lost. This makes exercise all but impossible.
The brain – Lower oxygen levels and inflammation during a COVID infection may lead to a decrease in brain volume equivalent to a decade of aging (re-read that one) leading to cognitive impairment, a decreased attention span, worsening of memory and diminished word finding skills.
Lungs – Long COVID leads to a decrease in your capacity to properly process oxygen due to the development of extensive micro emboli throughout the lungs and a thickening of the blood/air barrier making oxygen absorption less effective.
Blood Sugar – Long COVID patients have an increased likelihood of developing Type II Diabetes due to microvascular damage of islet cell aggregates within the pancreas. The islet cells are those responsible for insulin production and blood sugar regulation. This damage is likely an irreversible process.
Cardiovascular – One study showed that COVID patients are substantially more likely to develop 20 different varieties of heart disease or vascular problems, including heart failure, pulmonary embolism and stroke. During a recent CNN interview, infectious disease expert Dr. Kent Sepkowitz called this increase risk “the greatest of any clinical study I have read to date, it’s jaw dropping”.
So, getting back to the question of what we are left with, certainly any combination of the above syndromes will affect someone’s ability to complete a standard workday. There will be a long-term cost to society with increased medical expenses as well as significantly decreased productivity affecting a fairly hefty segment of our society. As many as 30% of those who have contracted COVID may sustain a productivity drop up to three times lower than normal. These two factors will have a significant economic impact. Over time the full effect of this will become more obvious.
Could we have done a better job at this? Certainly. Sadly, as a developed country, the U.S. served as one of the worst examples in terms of sheer infection numbers and death. Our country certainly had the ability to be one of the best, and without disrupting our economy. All that was needed were masks and vaccinations. Where we fell short was a uniform willingness to use them. Our inability to behave even as well as a kindergarten class led to the statistics at the top of this article and the aftermath we will likely sustain now for decades to come. By exercising our free will at the wrong time, often at the expense of others, we probably didn’t avoid an economic calamity, we’ve possibly just delayed it.
Certainly, everyone wants to put this chapter of world history behind us, and we will. I’d like to think we learned something from all of this, that maybe we’ll be better prepared for the next virus and respond to it more appropriately. This may be just wishful thinking. As they say, history repeats itself. Already, funding has been cut worldwide for COVID relief and care. Vaccinations and testing are no longer free, case tracing and variant identification are being phased out. Perhaps we are declaring victory and putting on the brakes just a bit too soon. I’m just as happy as anyone to have COVID finally not be the daily headliner, but I don’t think we’re ready to turn our backs on it yet.
Doc H
