Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center will host its annual Marine Science Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
The free event will be held virtually this year with a range of activities and opportunities to learn more about the diverse marine research occurring at Hatfield, which houses OSU’s marine science center and six state and federal marine research agencies.
The theme for this year’s Science Day is “The Beauty of Science.” The event will kick off with a keynote address, “What is the Beauty of Science?” by Pacific Northwest artist Janet Essley.
Attendees can visit five event “rooms” throughout the day. Attendees can pick one room or explore them all. The rooms are:
- Main Stage: Listen and ask questions of researchers live via Zoom while they share their work on sharks, whales, sea stars and the art of science. To learn more about the main stage speakers, visit: https://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/marine-science-day/main-stage
- Exhibit Hall: Explore the research taking place at Hatfield by visiting dozens of interactive displays about marine mammals, plankton, scientific diving, marine fisheries, seabirds and ocean technology.
- Kid Zone: Investigate intertidal animals with an educator by checking out one of the many live animal interactions, interview an aquarist live, learn to draw like an octopus, explore careers in marine science and find lots of hands on marine science activities.
- Tours: Take one of the many virtual tours of Hatfield’s world-class facility for research and learning. See the insides of the seawater system, dive beneath the waves without getting wet, explore living in an eelgrass bed and see inside the new Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building and its vertical tsunami evacuation features.
- Community Art Gallery: Explore the art around the Hatfield campus or share your own artwork inspired by this year's Marine Science Day theme: the Beauty of Science.
Marine Science Day is free and open to the public and no advance registration is required. To attend or learn more, visit the event website: https://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/marine-science-day.
