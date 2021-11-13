The Oregon State University Extension Service and Women Owning Woodlands Network in Douglas County welcome the public to attend a virtual Wreath Making Workshop on Thursday, December 2.
The virtual Wreath Making Workshop will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. online via Zoom.
The virtual Wreath Making Workshop will provide participants with a live tutorial demonstrating how to make wreaths and garlands from greenery and other non-timber forest products sourced from local forests. This is a great opportunity to learn how to identify, harvest and use native forest materials to make wreaths and garlands. The instructors will teach participants how to identify commonly used native forest trees. They will also share how bough collection can be done in a sustainable manner so landowners can continue to make wreaths each year and possibly even sell some boughs for a little extra income.
Before class, prepare for the workshop by exploring your yard/property and collect greenery, cones, berries, twigs, tall grasses and anything else that catches your eye (cedar and Douglas-fir work great). This is your chance to get creative and be inspired by the plants that surround you in your yard/property. Not a landowner? That’s OK. Ask a friend or neighbor or get a permit to collect boughs and other native forest materials on our public lands. Round up any extra decorations and gather a wreath frame, floral wire, needle-nose pliers, wire cutters, gloves and scissors. You do not have to be a member of the Women Owning Woodlands Network – or a landowner – to attend.
The virtual Wreath Making Workshop is offered statewide and is a wonderful way to meet, network and create with others. This is a fun hands-on workshop that will allow you to create wreaths and boughs alongside the instructors, then bring your new skillset home to share with family and friends. The workshop is free and all people of all crafting skills are welcome to attend.
To register for the virtual Wreath Making Workshop, visit https://beav.es/UkF. Or call OSU Extension in Douglas County at 541-672-4461.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by November 18, 2021 to Alicia Christiansen at (541) 672-4461 or alicia.christiansen@oregonstate.edu.
