OREGON — The Oregon State Police is again requesting the public's assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for shooting at vehicles on Interstate 5 in Douglas, Josephine and Jackson Counties.
From the time of the first request for assistance on July 14, 2020 several additional vehicles have been confirmed to have been struck by bullets.
Previously, only Douglas and Josephine counties had confirmed bullet strikes. The geographic location has been expanded to include Jackson County.
No injuries have been reported.
Those who are traveling on Interstate 5 and believe their vehicle has been struck with a bullet are asked to call 911. Note the time, location and if possible continue out of the area.
Those who have information regarding the shootings who believe your vehicle was struck are asked to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or * OSP- Reference OSP Case #SP20-173444.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In