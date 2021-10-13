Left to waste

This 5-point elk was left to waste after being shot illegally. OSP is asking for the public’s help in locating the shooter.

On October 5, OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers out of the Roseburg Office were notified that a 5-point bull elk was left to waste on a BLM road between Turkey Creek and Upper Cow Creek Road in South Douglas County just east of Interstate 5 and Canyon Mountain. 

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the animal was shot once through the back on a gravel roadway. The vehicle of interest has large mud terrain-type tires and left the area after shooting the elk, leaving it to waste.

Any person with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the OSP TIP (Turn-In-Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to TIP@osp.oregon.gov.  Reference case #SP21284240

