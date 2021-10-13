On October 5, OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers out of the Roseburg Office were notified that a 5-point bull elk was left to waste on a BLM road between Turkey Creek and Upper Cow Creek Road in South Douglas County just east of Interstate 5 and Canyon Mountain.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that the animal was shot once through the back on a gravel roadway. The vehicle of interest has large mud terrain-type tires and left the area after shooting the elk, leaving it to waste.
Any person with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the OSP TIP (Turn-In-Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case #SP21284240
