SALEM — Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support grant awards totaling $25.7 million will be distributed to 621 cultural organizations across Oregon, including 18 on the South Coast, through a partnership between the Oregon Cultural Trust and its County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions.
The funds, allocated to the Cultural Trust for Oregon cultural organizations facing losses due to the COVID-19 health crisis, were made available through a $50 million relief package for Oregon culture approved by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature in July.
“Many cultural organizations and institutions have closed their doors to help keep us all safe during this pandemic. These grants will mean that more than 600 Oregon arts and culture organizations across our state’s counties and Tribes will be able to keep up their vital creative work,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Everything from museums to fairgrounds to the summer events we all know and love can continue to enrich our lives — connecting us to one another and giving us the hope and inspiration we need.”
“These funds are life blood to Oregon’s cultural community,” added Chuck Sams, chair of the Cultural Trust Board of Directors. “While they won’t replace all the losses suffered during the pandemic, they will ensure Oregon culture survives this crisis. We are deeply grateful to the Oregon Legislature for making this possible.”
The largest award is $1.4 million to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry; the average grant award is $41,458. Just under $90 million in requests were received from 751 organizations; 130 organizations were ineligible for awards based on program guidelines.
“Due to the incredible need, we were able to fund a percentage of organizations’ eligible expenses,” said Brian Rogers, Cultural Trust executive director. “Smaller organizations received a higher percentage of their eligible expenses. The final awards represent a statewide, equitable distribution plan that was approved by our Board of Directors, the Governor’s Office, Business Oregon and our legislative sponsors.”
The organizations to receive funding include cultural institutions, county fairgrounds, cultural entities within federally recognized Indian Tribes based in Oregon, festivals and community event organizations, in addition to some for-profit organizations that have significant cultural impact in their communities. Awards will be issued directly to the organizations by their local County or Tribal Coalition.
Funding was determined based on eligible request amounts, an award allocation formula that established a base amount of funds per county or Tribe and the organization’s fiscal size. COVID-19 expenses previously reimbursed by other federal CARES Act programs were not eligible.
The intended use of the CRF Cultural Support funds is to provide financial assistance to cultural nonprofit organizations and community venues that have canceled or postponed public programming because of public health executive orders associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines for the funding are in accordance with the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The legislation allows Coalitions to be reimbursed for up to 5 percent of their total grant awards for documented administrative expenses. Requests from Coalitions for administrative expenses totaled $209,515.
NOTE: No applications were submitted from Gilliam County and the Tribes chose not to apply due to previously received CARES Act funding. Washington County, which serves as the fiscal agent for the Cultural Coalition of Washington County, chose not to participate in the CRFCS program; the Cultural Trust is currently working to identify potential solutions.
Attached is a list of funds awarded per county; the full list of grant awards (listed alphabetically by county) is posted on the Cultural Trust website at culturaltrust.org.
South Coast awards include:
Coos County awards
Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education, Bandon: $209,548
Bandon Historical Society Museum: $6,757
Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $26,808
Coos Bay Downtown Association: $4,685
Coos County Historical Society: $31,644
Coquille Valley Art Association, Coquille: $2,040
Dance Umbrella For South Coast Oregon, Coos Bay: $4,384
Dolphin Players, Coos Bay: $9,647
Oregon Coast Music Association, Coos Bay: $7,326
The Bandon Playhouse: $2,077
Total: $304,916
Curry County awards
Brookings-Harbor Education Foundation, Inc.: $3,086
Chetco Valley Historical Society, Brookings: $6,989
Curry Coast Community Radio, Brookings: $3,985
Curry County Historical Society, Gold Beach: $8,317
Harmony & Me Music Outreach, Brookings: $7,326
Natures Coastal Holiday Inc., Brookings: $14,007
Wild Rivers Coast Foundation for Dance, Brookings: $13,554
Total: $57,264
Douglas County awards
Applegate House Heritage Arts Education, Yoncalla: $2,211
City of Roseburg: $2,077
Elkton Community Education Center: $19,889
Friends of Myrtle Creek Library: $5,097
Komemma Cultural Protection Association, Yoncalla: $2,359
Radio Days Museum, Sutherlin: $1,890
Riddle City Library: $3,484
Umpqua Actors Community Theatre, Roseburg: $5,297
Umpqua Discovery Center Treasure Chest, Inc., Reedsport: $15,621
Umpqua Symphony Association, Roseburg: $10,734
Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $29,342
Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra, Roseburg: $4,605
Total: $102,606
About the Oregon Cultural Trust
Created in 2001 by the Oregon Legislature, the Oregon Cultural Trust is a testament to how much Oregonians value culture. No other state provides a 100 percent tax credit to inspire cultural giving. As uniquely Oregonian as public beaches and the bottle bill, the Oregon Cultural Trust was designed as an ongoing funding engine for arts and culture across the state. Oregonians fund the Cultural Trust. We, in turn, fund the artists, potters, poets, acrobats and dreamers who define our famous quality of life.
In 2019 Oregonians gave $4.5 million to the Cultural Trust. Sixty percent of that went straight back to the field. The remaining 40 percent helped grow our permanent fund. Our three grant programs fund our five Statewide Partners, 45 County and Tribal Coalitions and 1,450+ qualified cultural nonprofits through competitive Cultural Development Grants.
More information at culturaltrust.org.
