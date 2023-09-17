Paid Leave Oregon

Working Oregonians who need to take time off work to care for important personal and familial life events can start receiving paid leave benefits through the state’s new paid family and medical leave program, Paid Leave Oregon. Employees can apply for benefits online by visiting frances.oregon.gov/Claimant.   

Offering paid leave is critical to making Oregon’s economy strong, allowing employees to keep their jobs during important life events and improving worker retention and production. Oregon legislators first championed and passed Paid Leave Oregon in 2019 (House Bill 2005), making Oregon one of just 11 states, along with Washington D.C., to offer paid family and medical leave.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments