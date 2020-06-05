COOS COUNTY — Oregonians are invited to fish for free this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and June 7.
Fishing licenses and tags are not required to fish, crab or clam statewide, including Combined Angling Tags, Columbia River Basin Endorsements or Two-Rod Validations. According to an Oregon Fish and Wildlife press release, all other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
Non-residents are reminded that clamming is closed statewide, as is crabbing on the north coast. However, non-residents are welcome to fish for free this weekend.
ODFW is not sponsoring or hosting any events this year due to restrictions involving the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Most years, ODFW hosts events and bring gear for those who would like to try fishing.
Several bodies of water are being stocked with fish in advance of Free Fishing Weekend. To avoid crowding in these areas, ODFW did not release the trout stocking schedule or announce which water bodies would be stocked.
According to the release, hatchery trout are good for beginner fishers. Additionally, ODFW suggests warm water fishing for beginners. MyODFW.com has resources for beginners.
ODFW gave a list of precautions and suggestions for those participating in Free Fishing Weekend, including:
• Check for access before leaving.
• Stay home if they are sick.
• Stick close to home, rather than traveling far to hunt fish, clam or crab.
• Avoid crowds and leave if the planned destination looks crowded.
• Be prepared for reduced access to restrooms and other facilities, as they may be limited. Participants are encouraged to bring their own soap, water, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and food.
• Practice social distancing and keep six feet between themselves and anyone outside their immediate households. This includes while on a boat or at a fish-cleaning station.
• Wash their hands often and bring soap, water and hand sanitizer with them.
• Pack out what they pack in. This includes garbage and disposable gloves and masks.
Oregon sport fishing regulations can be found here: bit.ly/2Xw428n
Changes to regulations can be found here: bit.ly/2UaBmQa
Those planning to crab or clam, remember to call the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or check ODA’s Recreational Shellfish page at bit.ly/2U8azEg beforehand. The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish and closes areas when naturally occurring biotoxins get to levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat.
