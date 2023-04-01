SOLVE's Oregon Spring Cleanup
Submitted by SOLVE

Join thousands of Oregonians this Earth Day for the Oregon Spring Cleanup, presented by Portland General Electric. With the support of SOLVE, community leaders and partner organizations host restoration events, urban litter cleanup projects, and beach cleanups.

Volunteer registration is now live, and all Oregonians are encouraged to sign up for this statewide cleanup event. Most Oregon Spring Cleanup events will occur on Earth Day, April 22nd, but SOLVE will be highlighting community events occurring between April 15th-23rd.

