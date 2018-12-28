CURRY COUNTY — A Port Orford woman died from fatal injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101.
According to a press release from the Oregon State Police, at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Friday emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 290.
Preliminary investigation reveals that a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo operated by John Figura, 26, of Port Orford, was headed southbound when it traveled off the roadway, rolled and struck a telephone pole. The passenger in the vehicle, Natalie Wilson, 24, from Port Orford, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Figura was transported to the hospital in Gold Beach with non-life threatening injuries.
OSP was assisted by the Langlois Rural Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.