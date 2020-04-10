Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

OREGON — The Oregon Department of Human Services announced Thursday that the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will provide an additional $30 million each for the months of April and May 2020 to eligible SNAP households.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregonians are facing unprecedented economic instability and food insecurity,” said DHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “This emergency assistance will help address the food needs our neighbors and communities are suddenly facing.”

SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits. For most customers this is an EBT card.

The additional benefit amount will be disbursed on the schedule below:

April 10: Current SNAP households not receiving the SNAP maximum allotment

April 29: New SNAP customers who did not receive the April 10 allotment and are not receiving the maximum benefit

May 8: Current SNAP households not receiving the SNAP maximum allotment

May 28: New SNAP customers who did not receive the April 10 allotment and are not receiving the maximum benefit

No additional action is needed from Oregonians already enrolled in SNAP. Households that already receive the maximum benefit will not receive any additional benefits.

The table below shows the maximum SNAP benefits based on the number of eligible people in the household.

Household size: 1; Max. SNAP benefit: $194

Household size: 2; Max. SNAP benefit: $355

Household size: 3; Max. SNAP benefit: $509

Household size: 4; Max. SNAP benefit: $646

Household size: 5; Max. SNAP benefit: $768

Each additional person +$146

This allotment will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit amount. It is a temporary supplement to help during the current health crisis. DHS will not be sending individual notices to households about the emergency allotments.

Questions?

Learn how to apply for SNAP and other benefits online or by phone at https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/COVID-19/Pages/Home.aspx.

SNAP customers can contact their local DHS SSP or AAA office for more information. Find a local office at: oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx

For other ways to connect with DHS, contact 211info:

• By calling 2-1-1 from any phone

• Text your zip code to 898211

• By email at help@211info.org

211info.org

Find other food resources at https://oregonhunger.org/covid-19/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments