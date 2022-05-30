Oregon officials foresee another challenging wildfire season this year. Due to drought conditions, a large portion of the state could be affected by wildfires.
During a briefing Monday, May 16, Gov. Kate Brown said we are fighting fires of a new age and it is a different wildfire environment. Fires of the past have taught us that being prepared can be the difference between life and death. The time to prepare is now.
“Oregon has one of the best wildfire response systems in the country,” Brown said. “We continue to lead the nation in this space, improving even further as we roll out requirements from Senate Bill 762, which passed in the 2021 Legislative session.”
Brown said the state is asking all Oregonians to do their part to prevent and prepare for wildfires. State Forester Cal Mukumoto said the majority of the wildfires that are responded to are caused by people.
Chief Mike Shaw, of the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the cool, wet April and beginning of May has been a respite from what was seen in March. Oregon is in a significant drought pattern with exceptional drought covering the bulk of the east slope of the Cascades and extreme drought expanding across vast portions of eastern Oregon and into southwest Oregon. How long the weather stays in cooler, wet conditions will indicate when wildfire season will begin.
“In 2021, which was a very challenging season, the coverage of exceptional drought was significantly less than what you see for this year,” Shaw said. “This will likely translate to a very challenging fire season as the fires that begin in these areas will be very difficult to suppress over very significant portions of Oregon as we move into the fire season.”
Travis Medema, chief deputy state fire marshal, said all conditions point to an active wildfire season. In June, additional activity will begin to pick up in Oregon with anticipated wildfires in July and August. The exceptional drought in parts of Oregon indicates a significant wildfire season. In July and August, competition for helicopters and crew could be problematic across the western United States.
Tom Roick, air quality monitoring manager at Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, said DEQ maintains a network of air quality monitoring stations across the state. They plan to propose more locations next month. Decisions whether to issue an air quality advisory are made by DEQ.
Visit wildfire.oregon.gov for more information and to sign up for emergency alerts.
