COOS COUNTY — Beginning Oct.1, containers with OR 5 cent redemption on them cannot legally be sold in Oregon and stores may refuse to redeem them.
Through the end of this month, water, beer, and carbonated soft drink containers may continue to indicate OR 5 cents. Retailers may charge a 10-cent deposit on those containers and must refund 10 cents when they are redeemed.
The change comes after a yearlong transition period provided to citizens and retailers from the Bottle Bill passed last year. The bottle bill was passed to raise the minimum refund value of recyclable containers from 5 cents to 10 cents.
The six kinds of beverages included in the bottle bill are waters, carbonated soft drinks, beer and malt beverages, marijuana beverages, all other non-alcoholic beverages, and all other alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages exclude distilled liquor and wine. Non-alcoholic beverages exclude milk, plant based milks, infant formula, and meal replacement beverages.
If a store sells any beverage in one of the categories, it must accept empties for all brands and sizes of beverages in that category even if they don't sell those specific brands or sizes. However, Retailers under 5,000 square feet may refuse to accept containers if they don’t sell that brand or size. If a store sells a brand or size, they must accept the empty container even if the beverage was purchased at another store.
Oregon’s Beverage Container Redemption System begins with distributors paying a10 cent charge for containers covered under the Oregon bottle bill upon distribution to a store. Then stores charge a 10 cent deposit when containers are purchased by a customer.
When a customer returns the empty containers to a store or redemption center, the store pays the customer 10 cents per container, and when the store returns those containers to the distributor the distributor pats 10 cents per container to the stores.
Only containers that were purchased in the state of Oregon may legally be redeemed in Oregon. Some stores near bordering states may ask to see receipts for containers.