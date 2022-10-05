More Medicaid funding

Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program.

Oregon became the first state to receive federal approval for continuous health coverage for children under six years old. Also, all Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members six and older will have two years of continuous OHP enrollment, ensuring continuous coverage and access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care.  

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments